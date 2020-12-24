Way back in the day, some were saying drivers could not choose to drive on any side of the road that was preferred. Instead, people had to drive on the right. Now it is instinctive. We all take that law for granted.
Back in the '80s, some were telling folks to wear a helmet while riding motorcycles. Now it is rare to see any cyclist on a motorcycle or bicycle without a helmet.
And many of us can recall when some said drivers needed to buckle up while driving/riding in cars. Folks resisted. They argued the odds were very slim that someone would go through a windshield or that an oncoming car would have to swerve if someone was prone on the pavement.
Now the law to "buckle up" is a habit.
How did these safety measures become ingrained, habitual, accepted non-controversial behaviors?
It happened because we, the people, gradually realized that some people were right.
Some became a super majority because folks realized that driving on the right, wearing helmets, and buckling seat belts reduces injuries, prevents deaths.
All three are pro-life measures. I can't imagine that there is any serious organized movement to rescind these laws.
Now we have a new challenge. The medical community strongly recommends masks and social distancing.
These are 21st century pro-life measures for all of us.
Love thy self. Love thy neighbors. Encourage masks. Require masks. Wear masks. Demand masks.
John Dorn
Mankato
