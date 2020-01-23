Fake meats are fake.
I am an area livestock producer and also a plant producer. The Impossible Meats article in Sunday's Free Press has me very concerned.
I believe the lobbying effort by the real meat industry is in place for many reasons. First, I believe the idea that Impossible Foods can use the term "meat" or "hamburger" or "pork" is unfair and illegal.
If their product is so great, it should be able to sell itself without having to tie onto the idea of real meat and its flavors, textures, and color. Secondly, the idea that it is healthier option than real meat is a farce.
I would refer you and everyone interested to a website, cleanfoodfacts.com, to understand the chemicals and extra processing it takes to make the Impossible Meats taste like the REAL thing. It truly is incredible that they can market their product as a healthier alternative to real meat.
In an area that is so dependent on agriculture, I would think you would want to dispel these lies.
Thirdly, I am concerned with your facts about livestock production being a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions and global warming. In recent years, livestock production has reduced its water, power and carbon footprints significantly, while other industries remain large contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, such as the transportation industry.
As our world population continues to grow, and expected to be around nine billion by 2050, our need for reliable food sources is critical, but I think it unfair that Impossible Meats can climb aboard our established global market for real meat and catch a free ride.
Brian Vetter
Kasota
Vetter Farms Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.