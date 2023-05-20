By Sogand Ghassemi and Lisa Cross
As perinatal mental health experts, we have witnessed firsthand the struggles that new mothers face in the postpartum period. From sleepless nights to adjusting to new responsibilities, the transition to motherhood can be challenging.
Providing new mothers with the support they need is crucial during this period. The paid family and medical leave bill will positively impact thousands of Minnesotan families, contributing to healthier mothers, happier children and more robust communities.
Maternal mental health is a critical concern in our society, with approximately one in seven women experiencing postpartum depression. This debilitating condition not only affects the mother but also has long-lasting consequences for the child, family and society at large. The paid family and medical leave bill aims to provide a safety net for new mothers, offering a much-needed respite and the chance to bond with their newborns without the looming fear of financial insecurity.
The bill offers 12 weeks of partial wages for eligible employees when they take medical leave, which covers childbirth, adoption, or foster care placement, as well as care for a serious health condition of the employee or their family members. This benefit would be funded through a payroll tax, ensuring a sustainable source of funding for the program.
One of the most significant benefits of this bill is the opportunity it affords for early intervention and prevention of postpartum depression and other perinatal mood disorders. With paid family leave, new mothers have the chance to focus on their physical and emotional recovery without the stress of returning to work too soon.
This period of rest and bonding is critical for developing a secure attachment between the mother and child, which lays the foundation for the child’s social, emotional and cognitive development.
Moreover, the bill is inclusive in nature, covering both full-time and part-time employees, as well as self-employed individuals who opt into the program. This ensures that no new mother is left behind, regardless of her employment status.
The benefits of the bill would extend to lower-income families, who often have the least access to paid leave and suffer the most significant consequences of maternal mental health issues.
Critics of the bill argue that the payroll tax will burden businesses and result in job losses. However, research from states with similar policies, such as California, New Jersey, and Rhode Island, suggests that these concerns are largely unfounded. Businesses in these states have not experienced significant negative impacts, and in some cases, even reported improved productivity and employee morale.
With paid leave, employers can expect reduced turnover and increased employee retention, as new mothers are more likely to return to work after taking time off to care for their newborns. This has a cascading effect on the economy, with increased workforce participation and reduced reliance on public assistance programs.
With the passing of the paid family and medical leave bill, our lawmakers are seizing an opportunity to prioritize the well-being of our state’s mothers and their families. The passage of the program will not only help alleviate the suffering of those affected by postpartum depression and other perinatal mood disorders but also create a more equitable and compassionate society that supports the needs of its most vulnerable members.
The journey into motherhood can be demanding. It is imperative that we furnish new mothers with the support they require during this critical time. The family and medical leave program will positively affect thousands of Minnesotan families, fostering healthier mothers, happier children and thriving communities.
Sogand Ghassemi, MD, is a child, adolescent, and adult psychiatrist and chief of medical staff for PrairieCare, and Lisa Cross, LMFT, is a therapist at PrairieCare, a leading provider of mental health services in Minnesota.
