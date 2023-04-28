We have an enormous opportunity for farmers and rural community members to make their voices heard as the new Farm Bill is being drafted.
The Farm Bill touches virtually every corner of food and agriculture systems in our communities and due to its vast scope, needs to gain support from both urban and rural elected officials across the country.
As a crop and livestock farmer, I recently had the opportunity to travel to Washington D.C. along with members of the Land Stewardship Project to meet with Minnesota congressional representatives.
Among top concerns for my family and fellow farmers is making sure the new generation of farmers has access to land. Currently, the average age of farmers exceeds that of most other occupational groups — in Minnesota, for example, the average age of farmers in the state in 2017 was 58.
Starting a career in agriculture today can be very difficult considering not only the high cost of land but also the volatility farmers are experiencing due to extreme weather events brought on by a changing climate.
The Farm Bill must bolster programs that help to promote conservation and mitigate the effects of climate change. By targeting support to beginning farmers, along with incentivizing conservation practices across farming operations, we can encourage more young people to enter the farming field and help solve the impending environmental crisis that climate change will bring.
Agriculture can play an important role in combating climate change, but legislators have to act now. The 2023 Farm Bill must prioritize this issue. This will benefit our rural communities and businesses.
Please take the time to reach out to our Minnesota congressional delegation. Ask them to support LSP’s 2023 Farm Bill platform, along with our “farmers for climate action” priorities!
Darrel Mosel
Gaylord
