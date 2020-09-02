I was reading the Wednesday Free Press local and state section and found it somewhat concerning.
The "Farm Safety Program" open for application article...appalling 67 cases of grain storage accidents in 2019. Of those .....39 cases were fatal. Our state Senate and House of Representatives had discussion on this very serious matter and approved only $50,000 in annual funding.
Due to ongoing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, and adjacent article headlines "State to boost COVID-19 testing, in which the state is finalizing a $14.7 million deal with Rutgers University for COVID-19 testing. An article just below the "Farm Safety Program" article states that the county board is accepting the low bid of $363,000 for blacktopping a piece of Mankato's missing trail system along Stolzman Road.
Does something seem amiss here? Farming is probably the most important aspect of Minnesota's economy. So, if you take the $50,000 and divide it by the 39 deaths, you come up with $1,282.05. Wow.
David Pongratz
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.