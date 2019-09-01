Tim Waibel's letter in the Aug. 29 Free Press said that Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-1st District) is a friend of farmers.
He said that Hagedorn should use his leadership position on the House of Representatives Biofuel Caucus.
First, he is not a leader, he is a member. Second Hagerdon should use his position to challenge President Donald Trump and the EPA on trade policies and EMP refinery exemptions; exemptions from using ethanol in their oil production.
Hagedorn needs to address the fact Trump is using farmers as pawns in his chess game protecting his queen — Big Oil. Eighty-five refineries have been given exemptions since 2018.
This directly impacts in adverse way farmers — corn farmers — as 40% of corn grown in the United States is used for ethanol.
Representative Hagedorn has proven he supports Trump not farmers. He, Hagedorn, needs to use his position as representative to stand up to Trump and the Trump EPA by demanding that these oil companies, that is Big Oil, be directed to blend ethanol.
Farmers should not be pawns in his chess game.
Kent Wilson Jones
Lake Crystal
