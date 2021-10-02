I read with sadness the obituary of Malda Farnham in The Free Press. The obituary did not give Malda enough credit for all she did for the residents of the city of Mankato.
She was one of three residents (the others were Denny Dotson and Starr Kirkland) who were responsible for the creation of the Mankato civic center.
Every time someone goes to a Division I hockey game or a concert they should thank her for her efforts.
Although my name is on the plaque outside of the building, as I was a member of the Mankato City Council at the time, it should read Malda Farnham, Denny Dotson and Starr Kirkland.
Mike Kennedy
Mankato
