For Veterans Day, Armistice Day, my birthday (Nov. 11) let’s look at a vet vs. an anti-vet in the political arena.
Being a putz, Rep. Jim Hagedorn makes fun of handicapped vets. Because of his lack of candor I would consider him the Archie Bunker in politics. That is not the type of person I want to represent me with my 32-year Army career (17 enlisted, 15 Officer.)
Next year, southern Minnesotans will have the opportunity to get rid of the current bird dropping in Congress. We can elect a person of morals, ethics and core American values: Dan Feehan.
I want someone with the intelligence quotient to understand the needs of Minnesotans. I want someone with the integrity to stand up for all people regardless.
I want a politician of strong character who I know will go the extra mile to do what’s right for Minnesota. Put country first, not party first, and not create division.
Feehan is that man.
We can elect a veteran, a teacher, a former assistant secretary of defense. A capable, competent leader, who understands the fundamental principle of teamwork. A person for the people.
Feehan grew up in southern Minnesota, while in college, he joined the Army ROTC. He then completed two combat tours as an officer.
Feehan led soldiers up front in the search for roadside bombs. I also served in Iraq with integrity and loyalty to our nation and dedication and perseverance for the troops we led.
Neither of us took cushy jobs from our dads and avoided military service. We made our own way. That makes Feehan in tune with reality and the people of southern Minnesota.
Brad Hanson
North Mankato
