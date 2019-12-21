Since the day after Rep. Jim Hagedorn was sworn into office almost 12 months ago, the hyper-partisan, hard-left activists of Indivisible have stalked, harassed and rudely berated him across the district and on social media on every conceivable topic.
Two areas in particular to which they directed their ire was Hagedorn's supposed lack of accessibility and not representing everyone.
So, it was with no small amount of irony that I watched the recent news report where Indivisible's favorite congressional candidate, Dan Feehan, held a roundtable on prescription drug prices.
Funny, I didn't get an invitation nor was this publicized through the media (which may explain why there was a total of six people in attendance, three of whom were Feehan staffers)
So, let me see if I'm following this: The candidate supported by the group berating Congressman Hagedorn for not being accessible and representing only a small slice of the electorate holds a roundtable no one knows about, has all of three people show up, and then passes it off as Feehan listening to the people.
So sad. So phony. So typical.
Ronald Schmidt
North Mankato
