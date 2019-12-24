A recent letter to the editor complained that Dan Feehan did not publicize his round table discussion on the cost of prescription medicines.
This characterization is not accurate and makes it seem as if the event was a town hall, which it was not.
Feehan gathered five of us, in addition to his staff, to hear our stories about the burden of prescription drug costs. It was a group that offered separate and interesting perspectives. We heard from two veterans about their experiences with the VA; we heard from a college student whose mother had recently been diagnosed with cancer; and we heard from a father doing his best to provide medications for his son, who has a chronic illness.
This was not a speech or a rally. This was an intimate, small group setting because Feehan is actually committed to listening and learning about the issues.
Congressman Jim Hagedorn, by contrast, is not only uninterested in listening to his constituents, he has actually voted against lowering the cost of prescription drugs twice.
Most recently, our representative voted against the Lower Drug Costs Now Act. This bill would allow Medicare to negotiate with drug companies, offer greater transparency with pricing, and would ultimately hold pharmaceutical companies more accountable. Congressman Hagedorn voted against this bipartisan bill because he doesn’t take his marching orders from southern Minnesota. Unfortunately, but unsurprisingly, our representative has taken thousands of dollars in campaign contributions from these same drug companies and is now beholden to their army of lobbyists in Washington.
The choice is clear: I trust Feehan to deliver on more affordable prescription drugs.
Nicole Haugh
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.