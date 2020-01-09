Nicole Haugh’s recent letter where she admitted she participated in Dan Feehan’s roundtable on prescription drug costs contained the type of half-truths and inaccuracies in which the Feehan campaign regularly engages.
Haugh identifies this as a diverse group but leaves out some rather significant details. How did Feehan decide to select her out of 700,000 constituents? In fact, what criteria were used to contact the chosen five?
Were any of the participants Republicans? Independents? Any conservatives? Or even moderates? Or were these just the same recycled Feehan supporters who routinely stalk and harangue Rep. Jim Hagedorn at his town halls?
Haugh further shreds her credibility when she accuses Hagedorn of not listening to his constituents.
Hagedorn just held his 12th town hall since taking office. He’s held town halls in counties which haven’t seen a town hall in years, if ever. Her assertion of him not listening is the same-old leftist talking point that if you dare hold a different opinion than them, then you’re obviously just not listening.
But Haugh removes any doubt of her political leanings with her support of the Lower Drug Costs Now Act which, at the insistence of the far left of the Democrat Party, would impose government price controls on drugs thus devastating the development of new treatments.
Only a partisan Democrat would assert as bipartisan a bill opposed by 192 out of 194 Republicans.
Makes you wonder just how diverse this gathering really was.
Shane Schofield
Truman
