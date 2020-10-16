It occurs to me that during these unprecedented times of a pandemic and economic downturn, Minnesota congressional District 1 voters have an easy choice to make.
Let’s put aside Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s mounting ethics scandals for the moment. His fundamental governing philosophy is lower taxes and small government. While this viewpoint might make sense to many voters in more ordinary times, it is clearly not an option when unemployment has skyrocketed, many schools are half-open, and a potentially deadly illness is spreading rapidly.
Like it or not, we need a large coordinated government response to deal with these multiple crises. When a new Congress meets in January, I’d like to see our district represented by a person who has the skills and willingness to meet this moment in an effective and genuine way.
Fortunately, we have Dan Feehan as the DFL candidate. He worked to prepare the military when he was principal deputy assistant to the secretary of defense (readiness) at the Pentagon. Feehan even helped prepare the military to face the Ebola crisis. He can help as Congress makes plans for testing, tracing and distribution of vaccines and medicines to fight COVID-19.
But, above all, he believes that government should work to serve the people, not just himself.
I hope you will join me in voting for Feehan to represent us in Congress.
Kathleen Keller
St. Peter
