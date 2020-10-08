There is a clear choice for Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District and that is Dan Feehan. He represents his constituents and does not accept corporate PAC money. His intelligence and experience in education, military, health care, and public policy are what we need.
Jim Hagedorn has shown that he does not represent the citizens of our district and has consistently voted against our interests, favoring the big banks and drug companies that he is beholden to, which has caused our drug prices to soar in the past two years.
Hagedorn is part of the problems we currently see in Washington, where big money controls his party. Even Hagedorn’s campaign has been riddled with scandals and questionable financing that we taxpayers are stuck paying for.
I was very moved by Feehan’s speech at the candlelight vigil held in St. Peter last month for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. He eloquently stated what all of us attending were feeling at the time, and it was very comforting.
Feehan has the experience. He worked in the Obama administration as an acting assistant secretary of defense in the Pentagon. Prior to that service, he served our country as an active duty soldier, completing two combat tours of duty in Iraq.
We will not be able to recover from the economic problems we are facing until we elect strong leaders who represent us, not Wall Street and big corporations. I urge citizens of the 1st District to elect Feehan, who will bring courage, experience and leadership that is so desperately needed right now.
Cynthia Shirk
Mankato
