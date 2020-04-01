Mr. Rogers always told us to “look for the helpers.” Now more than ever, it is the time to do just that.
One of these helpers is Dan Feehan, a congressional candidate in Minnesota’s First District. His life has been all about service, and this certainly shows in his response to COVID-19.
All of the emails and newsletters I’ve received from the Feehan campaign in the last couple of weeks have been focused on facts, not fear, which is something we could use from more of our leaders.
Unlike many public figures, Feehan doesn’t just talk the talk, but also walks the walk. He and his team have made an effort to reach out by offering a service in which those interested can sign up for a phone call, just to have someone to talk to during this time of isolation and distancing.
He has also volunteered to deliver groceries to families in the Mankato area with the ECHO food shelves, and meets with First District residents via video chat, ensuring that their voices continue to be heard. In social media posts, Feehan spreads positivity sharing stories of southern Minnesotans coming together and helping each other out in these trying times.
Feehan is a helper in every sense of the word. He was made for this moment; his response has been one of unity over division and hope over fear. I’m so grateful for and inspired by all that Feehan is doing to make the best of a bad situation by leading from the heart.
This leadership is exactly what we need right now, and it’s why I’ll proudly vote for him this November.
Kaci Schneidawind
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.