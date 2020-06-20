What we need right now, more than ever, is a leader. And if we can’t have one at the national level, let’s at least try to have one at the local level.
It’s in our power, and our best interest, to elect candidates who unite instead of divide.
Dan Feehan is one such candidate, running to represent Minnesota’s 1st congressional district in Washington, D.C. He recognizes the importance of each individual, and that we have more in common than we might think. To demonstrate this, Feehan’s campaign is centered around the philosophy that either “everyone matters, or no one matters.” We need someone with such a mindset in Washington these days, and we can help him get there.
With your vote, you have the power to shape the future, and the world you want to see. I, for one, want to live in a more inclusive, united, and understanding world. That’s why I will vote for Feehan in the August primary and November general elections, and I hope you’ll do the same.
Every ballot matters, or none do.
Kaci Schneidawind
Mankato
