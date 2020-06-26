In the month since the murder of George Floyd, many of us have taken a serious — often uncomfortable — look at structural racism and white privilege in Minnesota.
Despite our fame for “Minnesota Nice,” racism is an issue here, but I have hope that we can come together in allyship to support our Black, indigenous, and communities of color in the work to effect positive change in our state.
To become allies, we need to educate ourselves, acknowledge our privilege, listen to the voices of our BIPOC communities, and let them lead on this. We also need to use our power at the ballot box.
Clearly Rep. Jim Hagedorn is not willing to listen to our Black leaders, nor is he willing to face issues with race in his district. Hagedorn’s only public statements and social media posts since May 26 on the matter echo the current administration’s talking points.
Not one word from Hagedorn about meeting with Black leaders or taking a look at how to support justice in his own district.
Dan Feehan, on the other hand, is willing to listen and learn. At Saturday’s Juneteenth event in Mankato, I noticed Feehan (with a mask on, by the way) standing at the edge of the crowd, listening intently to the speakers.
At no time did it seem like he was there to drum up support for his own campaign. Instead, he seemed focused on hearing the voices of our local Black leaders.
His social media posts confirm his allyship. For me, the choice in November is clear. Feehan has my vote.
He should also have your vote.
Heidi Bednarchuk
Mankato
