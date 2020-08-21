What I maybe love most about living in Minnesota’s First Congressional District is its diversity; that people from all walks of life call this area their home. The stories we share about where we come from, and who we are, only strengthen and add value to our community.
Republican representative Jim Hagedorn doesn’t see it this way. He cowardly chooses to fan the flames of hatred and hostility that many of his constituents work to combat. He hunkered down behind his computer screen, using his words as weapons, at the height of the important and overdue reckoning for racial justice this summer, writing on Facebook that the “Democrat ‘Black Lives Matter’ Party” and its “army of rioters” were at war with America and “western culture.” This is racist and ridiculous. The army of activists that make up the Black Lives Matter marches are not at war with anyone. They hold values that we should not only want, but expect, of our leaders.
Congressional candidate Dan Feehan recognizes the urgency for unity that these troubled times demand. In his words, “either everyone matters or no one matters.” Feehan knows that we must come together and amplify our voices for change. I’d rather be on the right side of history than be represented by yet another self-serving, right-wing bigot who prefers the sound of, and prioritizes, his own hateful speech over the voices of the oppressed.
That’s why I’ll proudly be voting for Feehan to not only represent our district in Congress, but to represent our vision for the future. I hope that you, too, will vote — no matter for whom you cast your ballot.
Kaci Schneidawind
Mankato
