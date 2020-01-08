Everyone is saying the 2020 election is the most important election of our lifetime. While that is the common theme for every election, it’s true for me since it will be my first. I wanted to do research on Minnesota's 1st Congressional District race.
To do so, I attended events with both of the candidates, U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn and Dan Feehan, that provided major contrasts between them.
Feehan stood out to me in many ways and provided solutions to issues many of us are having in Minnesota — like high health care costs and student debt. Therefore, I am delighted to announce that Nov. 3 Feehan will have my vote.
I believe he’s the candidate most ready to represent my future along with Southern Minnesota.
I witnessed Feehan’s empathy and understanding first hand when I had the chance to sit with him last month at a round table. He wanted to hear how we felt about the high costs of prescription drugs. He talked to us as a real person, relating his own stories and issues with the matter.
He made sure everyone was being heard and it was clear he understood how families were being affected and why it was so important that we lower the costs.
Feehan's lived a life of service.
He served in Iraq as an Army ranger. After he returned home, he taught in under-served communities and worked to ensure a better life for veterans coming home from service. Recently, he’s worked to improve rural communities with groups like the Farmers Union.
He’s someone clearly dedicated to serving and improving our communities, and that's who we deserve to elect in November.
Ethan Sykes
Butterfield
