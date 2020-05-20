COVID-19 is having a devastating impact on so many people I care about. My despair and anger at the current administration’s mishandling of this crisis keeps me awake at night and I can’t stop thinking about how to help those suffering most.
That’s why I’ve been so stunned at Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s response to this crisis.
I thought — since this pandemic is ravaging immigrant workers in Worthington, upending students’ futures, making children go hungry and killing our grandparents — surely now Hagedorn will acknowledge his most vulnerable constituents and work to keep them safe. And yet, nothing.
Hagedorn’s thundering silence indicates that his empathy has not grown at all. Worse, Hagedorn endangers even more lives by ignoring medical experts from Mayo (in his own district) and spreading conspiracy theories and disinformation online.
Dan Feehan is Hagedorn’s complete opposite. Every day, Feehan expresses concern for all southern Minnesotans and backs it up with empathetic and informed action. He checks on constituents, delivers food to hungry families, shares information from medical experts and government officials, and meets with small business owners, farmers and teachers. He even reads books to kids online.
Through his words and deeds, Feehan shows us what we all can do to help: Find out what people need, get expert advice, and then just get to work.
He is a true hero — not only because he served our country in Iraq, in the classroom, and at the Pentagon — but because he puts us in touch with our humanity and reminds us what government is supposed to be — helping people.
I want Feehan’s compassion and integrity to represent me in Washington.
Yurie Hong
St. Peter
