Article 1, section 8, clause 7 of the U.S. Constitution grants Congress the power to establish and operate the United States Postal Service.
The current administration is acting unconstitutionally in attempting to hamper the ability of the post office to operate. Only Congress has the authority to govern how the post office is operated.
The House passed a bill that includes funding for the post office. Our current representative in the First District voted no.
The U.S. Senate has failed to act on the House bill. It is an obvious plot to weaken the USPS.
We need to elect Dan Feehan to Minnesota's First District and re-elect Tina Smith to the U.S. Senate. They will work hard to end this assault on the USPS.
Terry Olson
Winona
