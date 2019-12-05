It doesn’t take many mouse clicks to figure out that the members of the extremist group Indivisible who are stalking and harassing Rep. Jim Hagedorn, R-1st District, at town halls and writing letters critical of him to the newspaper are joined at the hip with Dan Feehan.
They would like you to believe that they just want a “respectful” and “reasoned” dialogue with those they disagree with. Their behavior at town halls and the recent letters from Brad Hanson and Maggie Dimock show they’ll be “respectful” and “reasoned,” as long as you don’t dare disagree with them.
Mr. Hanson’s definition of “respectful” dialogue apparently includes calling a U.S. congressman a “putz” and a “bird dropping,” while Ms. Dimock by her own admission has been to not one, not two but six of Rep. Hagedorn’s town halls.
What wasn’t divulged is that she interned on Feehan's campaign in 2018. Or that she was part of the Indivisible group being so disruptive that the landlord of the building where Rep. Hagedorn's Mankato office is located ended up calling the police because of complaints from the building's tenants.
This group is trying to paint this election as a choice between a “nice guy” and a “meanie.” It is clear that yet another mob following the rulebook of disrespect and deceit is blowing smoke while clanging it’s cymbals to distract from their own agenda.
There’s a reason why in 2018 over $3 million of the $4.1 million Dan Feehan received came from donors living in California and New York while only 5% came from folks living in our congressional district.
Don’t buy the smokescreen.
Al Comnick
Mankato
