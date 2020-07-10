I can’t stress enough how the current administration has done severe damage to our country’s economy, health care and environment. Damage that may take years to repair.
We must have energetic leadership to solve the problems caused by this administration. The current member of Congress from our district, Jim Hagedorn, has voted consistently for tax policies that benefit the wealthy at the expense of the poor and middle class, who are the backbone of this country.
Hagedorn claims to be a friend to farmers, seniors and veterans, but his voting record shows the opposite. He is a climate change denier who votes against the interests of his constituents, going so far as to try to suppress the voting rights of Minnesotans.
We must have new leadership to represent our southern Minnesota needs and ideals. We need to elect Dan Feehan, a proven leader who has experience working in government, and he understands how to solve the problems we desperately need to fix. Feehan served two tours of duty in Iraq and has worked in the Department of Defense.
For seniors, Feehan would work to secure and strengthen Social Security and Medicare, including Part D for necessary medications, and vision and hearing coverage. For farmers, he would be an important ally, advocating for biofuels, along with solar and wind power, to reduce climate change and reduce dependence on foreign oil.
As a former teacher, Feehan advocates for our young citizens, who will be our future. He has the knowledge on how to build on our education system to develop means to educate students in an ever-changing global marketplace.
Cynthia Shirk
Mankato
