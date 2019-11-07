As a young adult today, I often feel cynical about politics in this country and how it affects my future.
I’ve seen my classmates struggle with food insecurity and my generation entrapped in a lifetime of student debt. I’ve known the anxiety of having a loved one’s health care nearly taken away by a congressional vote.
I’ve had a reckless trade war strike fear into my ability to pay my bills as a college student and my relatives' ability to sell their crops. I’m worried our planet will not be a habitable place for me or my future children to live in.
When I look to my congressman, I do not see solutions. I see Congressman Jim Hagedorn, R, 1st District, tow his party line, even when it is against the interests of southern Minnesota. I have seen the disrespect he has shown constituents who disagree with him. At a time when leaders need to bring people together, Hagedorn has used divisive rhetoric to pit us against each other.
When I look to Dan Feehan, I see someone completely different. I see a man who has dedicated his life to public service as an Army Ranger and public school teacher. I see someone who is paying off student loans and knows what my generation is going through. I have personally seen the way he treats his family and everyone he meets with kindness and respect.
If we want to change our politics, we must change who we elect. Southern Minnesota voters have a clear choice in 2020. I will be casting my vote for Feehan’s politics of hope and service above self over Hagedorn’s politics of fear and division.
Chris Russert
Mankato
