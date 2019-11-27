The next election is critical. We have to choose between very different directions. Our Constitution, fair elections and the distinction between right and wrong are on the line.
President Donald Trump and his accomplices in the Republican Party, such as Rep. Jim Hagedorn, show they have no sense of right and wrong. They claim there is nothing wrong with inviting or bribing foreign governments to interfere in our elections.
They are willing to destroy Congress’ power to investigate and the Constitution’s checks and balances. They attack the free press, which is essential to democracy. They undermine the very idea that facts exist and spout Russian disinformation and propaganda. Whatever puts or keeps them in power is acceptable.
I understand that Democrats such as Dan Feehan must earn voters’ support by speaking out on health care, trade, agriculture, the environment and other issues that affect people’s lives directly. But I submit that the over-riding issue is the Trump-Republican attack on our Constitution, fair elections, rule of law and truth itself.
Hagedorn is just another Trump minion willing to rationalize anything he does or says.
Feehan is a model of integrity, respect and courage. He put his life on the line for democracy, freedom and security. Feehan seeks political office as a means of public service not for personal, partisan power.
He speaks calmly and respectfully, not stirring up of fear, hatred and ridicule like Hagedorn and Trump.
Feehan will work to end the chaos and corruption and get Congress back in action on issues affecting our lives.
Joseph A. Kunkel III
North Mankato
