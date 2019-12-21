Several people have asked me why I support Dan Feehan for Congress. There are so many reasons that it can get to be a lengthy conversation.
One of the reasons became obvious recently when Rep. Jim Hagedorn proudly voted against allowing Medicare price negotiation, which would lower the cost of prescription drugs. People all across the district are being forced to make choices between skipping medication they need and putting food on their table or paying their mortgage.
In the face of skyrocketing prescription drug prices, Hagedorn, who has taken over $130,000 from corporate donors, is siding with his Big Pharma over Minnesotans in our district.
Feehan rejects this type of Washington, D.C., politics. In fact, he won’t take a dime from Big Pharma or any other corporate PACs.
Feehan is running a people-powered campaign so that when he gets to Congress, he won’t be beholden to the pharmaceutical industry or any other lobbyists. He will put people first and work for all of us here in southern Minnesota — and no one else.
That is why I support Feehan for Congress.
Joy Rowan Pollock
Fairmont
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.