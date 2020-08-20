As a follower of Jesus, my values tell me to be sacrificially loving and kind, to be generous and helpful, to respect and welcome the stranger. I care about what my elected representatives actually do, beyond their words or their party platform.
My current U.S. representative shows none of those values. He is a D.C. insider who supported tax breaks for the wealthy 1% and voted for legislation that raises health-care costs, while eliminating coverage for pre-existing conditions.
He is adamantly against “the stranger” and people who are unlike him. Southern Minnesota does not want him to represent us in Washington. We watched him campaign, and lose, in 2010, 2014, and 2016.
What bothers me most is his documented divisive and abusive attitudes toward women and ethnic communities. I know from personal experience that his office is closed to constituent connections.
In a few weeks, I will complete my vote-from-home ballot for Dan Feehan, born in our district and raising his children now in North Mankato.
Feehan served two combat tours in the Army after 9/11 and taught school in tough areas of Chicago and Gary, Indiana. He worked as Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense in the Pentagon.
He is out in the community leading community service. His actions reflect his priorities — accessible, quality health care; expanded agricultural markets; strong public education; workers’ rights and union apprenticeships; strategic defense; reducing negative impacts on climate; and building cross-cultural bridges.
I am confident that Feehan will listen to his constituents.
Vote from home, like the president is doing. Vote for Feehan.
Elizabeth Sandell
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.