One of the lessons this past year has taught me is that we are strongest when we are there for each other, whatever our differences.
My family is politically mixed. We have staunch Democrats, solid Republicans, and everything in between. While this year has brought its share of disagreements and challenging conversations, it has never stopped us from caring for one another. We found ways to keep in touch when we could not see each other in person, got creative with holidays and anniversaries, and did what it took to protect the health of relatives at high-risk.
We should never let partisan politics interfere with the health of our families. Yet when I watched the recent congressional debate it seemed like Congressman Hagedorn was obsessed with using petty, divisive attacks when discussing health care rather than real answers.
I have family members of all political stripes who would be left in the dust by his reckless approach to eliminating the Affordable Care Act, including no real plan to protect those with pre-existing conditions.
I have seen the way Dan Feehan cares for his family as a father and continues in service to his fellow veterans and those presently serving. I know as our representative he would fight for affordable health care and prescriptions, understanding that it is not an issue of partisanship, but of caring for our neighbors and leaving no one behind. The values that have gotten our families through this year are the right values for our leaders to lead us through them.
Feehan has shown that as our congressman he would represent us with the values that make our families proud.
Chris Russert
Mankato
