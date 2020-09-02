The most recent scandal involving Rep. Jim Hagedorn was a test of his leadership. Unfortunately, he failed that test.
As a so-called fiscal conservative, Hagedorn is the highest-spending congressman so far this year. Even worse, thousands of those taxpayer dollars were funneled to a company owned by one of his staff members.
When confronted with this crisis, he could've apologized and taken responsibility. He could've asked for forgiveness. Instead, he blamed his staff and claimed he wasn't aware. Now we've learned about emails showing he actually was personally involved in some of the decisions. In other words, Hagedorn lied.
Here in southern Minnesota, we know that talk is cheap. People can say lots of things, but actions speak louder. Regardless of what Hagedorn says, his actions showed that he lacks the basic honesty and integrity we expect and deserve from our representative. He’s yet another example of the corruption and chaos in Congress.
Thankfully, we have another option: Dan Feehan. As a former Army Ranger who led a scout and sniper team in Iraq, Feehan understands leadership and taking responsibility.
I'm proud to support Feehan and encourage all voters who value honesty and integrity to join me.
John Branstad
Mankato
