Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Scattered snow showers during the morning. Then partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon. High 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%.