Bless those dear folks out in front of Planned Parenthood who are praying that there be an end to legal abortions.
Actually, legal abortion is a misnomer. The Lord of heaven and earth will tell you there is nothing legal about killing any of the children He is forming in the womb.
He has made it quite clear in both His Old and New Testaments that those who murder anyone from conception on are guilty of a crime.
Abortion legal? Not by God's standards — nor should it be by ours either.
And the woman who says she has the right to do what she wants with her body? That right does not extend to killing another person being formed within her womb.
That is not her body — it is another totally different human being.
My wife cannot point to our 43-year-old son and proclaim, "That's my body."
He is not her body today, nor was he ever her body. He has always been a separate human being, a unique creation of God — whom God has destined for life.
David Meyer
Mankato
