I am a member of Citizens Against Motorsports Park.
Are we suing the city of Eagle Lake over their decision to not further explore the potentially significant impacts the Mankato Motorsports Park project could cause? No.
I want to make it clear, we are not suing anyone. As with any environmental review, if citizens feel a mistake was made in deciding to not move forward with an Environmental Impact Statement, they are entitled to a judicial review of that decision (MN Statute 116D.04 Subd. 10).
We believe we were given one project to review last March and changes since then suggest a different plan — but no new review and potential significant impacts remain. This should not be acceptable behavior for the process of a proposed major development such as this.
This proposal could have been a waterpark, a truck stop, a big box store, apartments, etc. and still the environmental and development processes would remain. The impact on a designated wildlife lake, the loss of wetlands and habitats, the lost quality of life for local residents, the increased noise and traffic — they would all still matter.
Why don’t they matter right now? Why isn’t further studying these impacts worth the effort to do this the right way? The city’s refusal to address these concerns means we need to do it ourselves. This is why we’re asking for the decision to be reviewed and require the Environmental Impact Statement to be completed before approval.
We want to give a big thank you to those who continue to show up and those who have donated to our fund for this judicial review — the support is greatly appreciated. The fight isn’t over, though, and we’re still accepting donations.
Erin Guentzel
Madison Lake
