I attended the July 13 Janesville council meeting. I brought up the subject of whether the city was going to totally enforce city ordinances.
Their reply was I was just complaining because they sent me a nuisance letter because of the sign I posted in front of my house. They informed me the sign did not meet city sign ordinance.
When I informed them I had counted 30-plus violations of the ordinance in the town of Janesville, I was told I would have to sign a complaint against the violator. I then asked the city why when they made the ordinance why they refused to enforce it.
They said they needed a citizen complaint. I was informed they want the citizens of Janesville to rat out their neighbors.
Who passed the ordinances? But of course, the city. Therefore shouldn’t it be the responsibility of the city to locate the violators and pursue the appropriate action? They could hire an out-of-towner to do the job and keep peace among Janesville citizens.
Don’t worry, citizens of Janesville, because I will not give out any addresses to the city. I will not be the bad guy. When I put up the sign that’s on my Facebook page, it only took them two days to mail me my violation letter.
What happened to freedom of speech? Isn’t this a violation of that freedom?
Ron Bruegger
Janesville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.