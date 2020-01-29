Minnesota’s system of assessing fines and fees for nonviolent driving-related offenses greatly disenfranchises our residents, those who are low income in particular.
In Minnesota, the recipient of a fine has 30 days to pay their fee. If they do not pay the fine in that time frame, they are fined an additional $5 and given 30 more days to pay the fine. After the additional 30 days, the recipient is charged a “delinquency fee” of $25.
If the citation is for a traffic violation, the recipient of the fee may have their license suspended. With a suspended license, driving to work to pay off the fines can be a challenge. Additionally, if you are found driving with a suspended license, you may be charged with a misdemeanor.
Fines and fees due to driving-related offenses can quickly add up, especially for people who are trying to get by on a low income. While $30 may not be a lot to some, that could be the difference between paying rent or putting food on the table.
The bill, HF1060, is a criminal or traffic surcharge reduction or waiver authorized that requires courts to consider indigency or hardship before imposing fines, fees or surcharges.
HF1060 is a reform to our broken fines and fees system and would help alleviate the excessive fees, which would allow people to keep their driver’s licenses and stay out of jail for low-level traffic violations.
Moreover, this bill has bipartisan support.
Emma Fuhrman
Mankato
