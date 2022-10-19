At the Greater Mankato Growth forum Oct. 14 at South Central College, between Jeff Ettinger and Brad Finstad — candidates running for Congressional District 1 — Finstad noted “how horrendous it was that my kids had to see the police precinct in Minneapolis burning.”
As he said that I was thinking about what caused the police precinct to be burned, a slow murder by a white policeman with his knee on the neck of a Black citizen.
I am sorry, but the loss of a police building, with three white men (at least one of whom was a Boogaloo Bois) arrested for the deed, does not seem nearly as horrendous to me as seeing the graphic nine-minute documentation of a man’s life being snuffed out, traumatizing untold numbers of Blacks who fear this same fate could befall them or their loved ones at the hands of racist white police.
I do not want someone who cares more about buildings than people to represent me in Washington, D.C.
Join me in voting for Jeff Ettinger for CD1.
Barb Keith
Mankato
