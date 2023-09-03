Recently U.S. congressional representative Brad Finstad had a local session regarding the upcoming farm bill.
It truly is a complicated piece of legislation that deserves a close look. He talked of the SNAP program and how aspects of that portion of the bill trouble him.
The cliché words he used trouble me. To paraphrase — we’re looking to provide a hand up not a hand out. On the surface this seems like a workable notion. However, he later talked of the farm production aspect of the bill and used these words. He needs to provide a safety net for the farmers.
So let me get this right Mr. Finstad — for your farmer neighbors who look like you, talk like you, worship like you and make a living like you — they’re called safety nets or farm programs. But for those who need assistance to buy food and just may not look like you, talk like you, worship like you and make a living like you — they’re called hand outs.
Maybe take off your boots and walk a mile in their shoes.
Kim Henrickson
North Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.