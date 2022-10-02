On Sept. 21, District 1 interim Rep. Brad Finstad voted against the Presidential Electoral Count Reform Act, which passed the House with bipartisan support.
The bill has now moved on to the Senate, sponsored by 11 senators from each party, as well as being fully supported by Senate leadership, including GOP leader, Sen. Mitch McConnell. Updating the antiquated 1887 law is the right thing to do, but Finstad voted no, side by side with supporters of the Jan. 6 insurrection.
He also voted against the Inflation Reducation Act (denying Minnesotans needs within hours of taking his oath of office), a decade long project, which will lower drug prices and cap annual out-of-pocket prescription costs for seniors; support future energy production with biofuel, solar and wind projects supporting agriculture and rural communities; as well as making the first real investment in the IRS in 50 years to bring its technology and productivity from the 1970s to the present, as well as the manpower to identify tax cheats in the wealthiest 1% and freeloading corporations.
The IRS portion of the bill will bring nearly $120 billion dollars into the nation's treasury, with not a penny of tax increase for those with incomes under $400,000 a year.
Finstad is just another GOP quisling, terrified of separating himself from the cult of Trumpism and apparently happy to disregard the needs of the people he represents, and this nation, in exchange for votes from "the base."
Thank goodness he's a temp and can be replaced on election day by Jeff Ettinger, a man the people of Minnesota can rely on to put all our constituents first.
Carol English
Madison Lake
