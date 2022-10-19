Newly-elected Congressman Brad Finstad, grew up on a New Ulm area family farm and has lived in the area his entire life.
Finstad earned a degree from the University of Minnesota in agriculture education. He and his family continue to run the farm and also operate an agriculture business.
In addition to his experience with agriculture, Finstad has had other experiences including: serving in the Minnesota House of Representatives from 2003 to 2009, serving as assistant minority leader during his final term. He has served as state director of USDA Rural Development, served in executive positions with the Minnesota Turkey Growers Association and also the Center for Rural Policy and Development.
The Free Press Sept. 13 Views section said “Ettingers experience outpaces opponents.” A writer stated “ During Ettinger’s lifelong residency in Minnesota’s First District he has dealt with many more and complex problems than his opponent …”
Ettinger is not a lifelong resident of Minnesota. He was born and educated in California, moving to Minnesota in 1990, in his early 30s. His experience is primarily in a large corporate setting.
Anyone running a business, a family farm or serving in executive positions of nonprofits or other organizations, has had to deal with complex and difficult problems. The problems are real and cannot be delegated. The problems are the same, just less zeroes behind them.
Finstad knows agriculture, small business and knows the district. His many experiences provide a solid foundation to continue serving as 1st District representative.
Joe Willaert
Mankato
