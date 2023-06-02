I recently received an email from the office of Rep. Brad Finstad, R-1st District, regarding the humanitarian crisis at the southern border and his support of the Secure the Border Act, which includes continuing construction on a border wall and increased law enforcement.
In said email, there was a one question survey asking if I thought that the current administration’s policies have been effective in handling this crisis. It did not allow for any sort of clarification or discussion, simply a "yes" or "no." (I would imagine that, had Congressman Finstad actually wanted to hear from his constituents, he’d open that up a bit more, but I digress.)
I agree that there is a crisis — and that said crisis is being mishandled — but I do not support the Secure the Border Act. I especially don’t support any provisions that include building a wall along the border, separating families, or demonizing asylum seekers.
As a man who ran on being a family man — a true southern Minnesotan — I would hope that he would be supporting families and their human right of safety and security of person. Not calling them criminals and drug dealers simply because there is a backlog of applicants (which seems way more like a problem of the state than the individual immigrant’s fault, if you ask me).
Maggie Dimock
North Mankato
