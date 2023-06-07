If Congress had not passed and the president had not signed a bill to suspend the debt limit, our government would now be in default. Thank you to the brave, bipartisan representatives and senators who voted to suspend the debt limit for the next two years.
I was very disappointed to learn that our own Minnesota District 1 congressperson Republican Rep. Brad Finstad voted “no” on the legislation.
Rep. Finstad did vote for the Limit, Save, Grow Act, which would have decimated domestic governmental spending, including farm subsidies as well as other programs that benefit southern Minnesota.
Finstad would have offered the choice of forcing the government into default and tanking the economy or depriving the citizens of District 1 of needed governmental services. He would have declared the government bankrupt and precipitated a (perhaps global) recession in order to prohibit the current administration’s ability to govern.
Finstad’s actions were a blatant disregard of his promise to vote in the best interests of his constituents, and I hope we remember this when he is up for reelection.
Sally Erdahl
Mankato
