On Jan. 6, 2021, I settled down to watch the peaceful transfer of power following the election. Instead, I was confronted by live pictures of an angry mob attacking my nation’s Capitol.
On Oct. 17, I watched the debate between Brad Finstad and Jeff Ettinger.
Finstad — an incumbent who had taken an oath to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic” — when asked for his impression of the Jan. 6 committee, stated that it was a “distraction”, “a partisan committee”, “a political theater” and that “we need to put an end to it and move on.”
The world saw and heard the events that transpired on Jan. 6. We saw the defensive line of police trying to protect our Capitol and our elected representatives, who were doing their constitutional duty, get attacked.
Some officers died, some have been permanently injured. We heard the chant “Hang Mike Pence;” we saw gallows built with a noose.
George Orwell said it so well: “The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.” To have a candidate try to erase this current history and change the story negates his promise to “support and protect” our nation.
How are we, as constituents, going to put our trust in an elected representative who, along with his party, wants to change the story? If he does not stand for our country will he stand for us?
Ettinger will put constituents and country ahead of party and will serve the people of Minnesota District 1 exceptionally well.
Mary Lou Bonnifield
New Ulm
