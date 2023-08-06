I went to a school that labeled its reading and writing classes as Rhetoric Department classes. That was a nod to improving the use of the English language in the 1800s when my school began taking students.
Rhetoric has since been tarnished by attempts to defeat political opponents using the word rhetoric as a hammer. I find it’s simple understanding that what you say is affected by how you think, and what you think is affected by how you talk about a subject, to be helpful.
Rep. Brad Finstad, R-1st District, has returned from his first six months in Washington. He has also showed up in print and in short interviews in broadcast media. It is helpful to apply the concepts of rhetoric to his words.
Finstad is reporting to us that he is working hard on the next Farm Bill. His talk implies that a strong federal government is necessary for a bill that will benefit the voters of southern Minnesota. This is an improvement over Finstad’s way of speaking while campaigning.
A lot of Republican speeches of the last decade have been about how to make the federal government smaller and less intrusive in peoples lives. But Finstad has discovered what I was raised to believe. We need a strong federal government to protect the rights of the minority. Farmers have become a minority in American politics.
Thank you, Rep. Finstad, for making the Farm Bill a priority and for remembering that Martin Luther teaches that good government is a gift from God to be cherished and maintained.
Larry Kiewel
St. Peter
