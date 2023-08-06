When I recently read Rep. Brad Finstad's (R-1st District) legislative update, I was encouraged when I read that he voted for the defense bill.
However, Rep. Finstad's update neglected to mention that his peers had added many social conditions to the defense bill, and that he voted to add every one of them.
It feels like he is holding hostage the financial support needed for our troops to defend our country — not the least of which is soldiers' paychecks. This deception is dishonest and, as a military mom, his lack of support for our military and his deception make me very angry.
Julie Hatleli
North Mankato
