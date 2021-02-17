Thank you for publishing “Firearms Frenzy” in the Feb. 7 edition. Tim Krohn’s insightful article was sobering indeed.
What’s causing the rapid increase in the number of permits issued locally? Mr. Krohn mentions the fear factor, but what are we afraid of? Is it rogue elephants or marauding bears? The author does not speculate but perhaps we are afraid of other people, especially people with different skin colors or those who speak with a foreign accent.
There are consequences of having so many firearm-owning households in our society. Law enforcement officials treat us differently when they worry that we may have a gun.
There are more suicides in homes where a firearm is present: two to 10 times more prevalent and almost always lethal according to the New England Journal of Medicine article, “Guns and Suicide in the United States.”
The recent spate of mass killings would not have happened if the weapon were a sword or baseball bat rather than an assault weapon. The presence of a gun in the home can lead to tragic accidents and can be dangerous for women.
I still wonder. When did we stop being the home of the brave and become the home of the fearful? Who is benefiting financially and what are the consequences for our country?
Sally Erdahl
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.