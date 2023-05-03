As the Governor’s Fishing Opener approaches, and Minnesotans begin to emerge from a long and snowy winter — a weekend at the lake is on everyone’s minds.
The kick-off to boating season has always presented a multitude of things for both residents and visitors to the land of 10,000 lakes. Businesses prepare to reopen for the summer months, lake-goers start dusting off their life jackets and fishing rods, and across the state, preparations are made for an influx of tourists.
At the Minnesota Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus (MACVB), we take the summer months very seriously. We represent over 70 convention and visitors bureaus throughout Minnesota, serving a constituency of lodgings, campgrounds, restaurants, transportation services, convention facilities, and retail and commercial resources. The start of the boating season ultimately impacts all of our members in some way or another.
Over 270,000 Minnesotan jobs and $16 billion in economic value are driven by travel and tourism each year. In 2021, boating and fishing were the top contributors to the overall outdoor recreation economy — bringing in over $775 million in value added to Minnesota. In many instances, the lake-focused summer months provide the economic surge businesses need to thrive throughout the year.
The temperature will continue to warm up and final preparations will be made for that first token summer weekend. As you gear up — as a lake local or out-of-towner — keep in mind the interconnected nature the prime boating season shares with Minnesota’s economy.
The melting of the ice indicates not only another fun summer on the state’s beautiful waterways, but another strong economic season supporting businesses and individuals in Minnesota.
