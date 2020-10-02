I really hate those stupid Trump flags. It's one of the main reasons I hope he loses. In the Middle Ages one would swear a fealty to a lord and march to war under his banner.
Later, one would swear allegiance to the flag of a country.
If Trump gets another term, I wouldn't doubt we'll be required to swear allegiance to President Trump. No previous president has ever wanted a flag. I know his supporters would be fine with this, and there is no way a single one will change.
I am just hoping some who hadn't planned to vote might go vote for someone else, anyone else, and get rid of those stupid flags.
John Hocker
Truman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.