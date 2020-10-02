I really hate those stupid Trump flags. It's one of the main reasons I hope he loses. In the Middle Ages one would swear a fealty to a lord and march to war under his banner.

Later, one would swear allegiance to the flag of a country.

If Trump gets another term, I wouldn't doubt we'll be required to swear allegiance to President Trump. No previous president has ever wanted a flag. I know his supporters would be fine with this, and there is no way a single one will change.

I am just hoping some who hadn't planned to vote might go vote for someone else, anyone else, and get rid of those stupid flags.

John Hocker

Truman

