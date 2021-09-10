I am a senior at Minnesota State University and tobacco smoking has always been a problem for the older generation of my family and friends.
Since flavored tobacco has been the newest trend for college students, I've noticed how dangerously young some students are who have picked up the habit of smoking.
I want to make a change within my community and push for the ban of all flavored tobacco.
Please use your platform to address this issue for the sake of our future generations, especially for our students on campus here in Mankato.
Dachany Thao
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.