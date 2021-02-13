Don’t let the flavor fool you.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health “67% of Minnesota high-school tobacco users use flavored products.” This is not by accident.
Strawberry lemonade and Rocky Road are chosen with the younger generation in mind. Using flavors in tobacco products is merely masking the harmful and addictive result. Stopping the sale of flavored tobacco in Minnesota is in the state’s best interest.
I think using enticing flavors to lure in youth is both disappointing and disturbing. When kids have access to vapes, it’s setting them up for many years of addiction as well as lung damage. Contrary to popular belief, vapes and their assorted flavors are not a better alternative to smoking cigarettes.
As a sister to a recent high school graduate, I have seen firsthand, the way the tobacco industry is marketing to young adults and it’s unacceptable. While it is progress that the tobacco age has been raised to 21 in Mankato, it would be more productive to stop the sale of flavored tobacco products altogether in Minnesota. This way 21-year-old people would be less likely to have the displeasure of encountering a lifetime tobacco addiction.
Madison Nelson
Mankato
