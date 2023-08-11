It’s disgusting, inexcusable and downright wrong. On orders from Gov. Ron De Santis, the Florida Department of Education is foisting a racist version of African American history on the state’s public school children.
To refer to enslaved Blacks as servants and to claim they benefitted from slavery is indefensible and only serves the interests of white supremacists. Their version is in direct and complete conflict with the hundreds of thoroughly researched books and journal articles written by white and Black professional historians over the last 60 some years.
Most of whatever skills Blacks may have learned while enslaved benefitted only the slave owners because white workers would not tolerate Blacks employing those skills if they became free.
Florida students will not be taught this. Nor will they learn that enslaved Africans taught South Carolina planters how to grow rice. Or that the so-called model southern gentleman Robert E. Lee had salt rubbed into the wounds of his whipped enslaved blacks to increase their pain. Enslaved Black women were beaten, raped and had their children sold off to complete strangers.
Enslaved Blacks were defined in state law as chattel property. They were bought and sold, won and lost in card games, used as collateral for loans, bequeathed and inherited as were horses and cattle.
They could be killed if they defied their owner’s will. In short, the students will not be taught the true humanity of free and enslaved Blacks, nor the real horrors of slavery.
Clearly the Florida Department of Education did not consult professional historians. The Southern Historical Association and other organizations of professional historians should boycott Florida until this wrong is made right.
Don Strasser
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.