"First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out — because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me." said Martin Niemöller.
He was a Protestant pastor in Germany when Hitler was coming into power. I know this (quote) is from 1930s. It's sure sounding a lot like the United States today.
Florida is a prime example.
I served my country for six years when some claimed bone spurs.
William Kastens
St. Peter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.