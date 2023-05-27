"First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out — because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me." said Martin Niemöller.

He was a Protestant pastor in Germany when Hitler was coming into power. I know this (quote) is from 1930s. It's sure sounding a lot like the United States today.

Florida is a prime example.

I served my country for six years when some claimed bone spurs.

William Kastens

St. Peter

