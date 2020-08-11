I was concerned to see the Minnesota teachers union being a partner organization of the consulting firm recently hired by the Mankato School District. However, beyond the appearance of a hand-in-glove relationship, I am most concerned about the lack of awareness by local educational leaders regarding the advancement of identity politics that this will bring into our schools.
Organizations like Minnesota Education Equity Partnership view all people through a lens that defines people based on their race, ethnicity, or sexual orientation. Using this perspective they push a narrative that if some group is perceived to have something they want, then groups they identify as not having this benefit must have it in equal amounts. Imagine the bureaucracy needed to manage such a envy based world, and who and how would criteria to manage this be established? Another misguided tenet of this ideology is that all groups must be separated into categories as either "victims" or "oppressors." All the hard work of knowing which category any given group belongs in is based solely on your race, ethnicity, or sexual preference as political winds and social media influencers determine. Subsequently, personal responsibility and accountability for choices made fade, and in some cases altogether vanish.
I believe our community, and most importantly our students would be better served if the time devoted and the $67,000 allocated for this political indoctrination effort would instead be spent to pursue student academic achievement. An organizational focus on providing a good education will allow students to make up their own minds on all social and political issues.
Peter Pytlak
North Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.