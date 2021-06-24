Voting is the main way we Americans participate in our democracy. The “one person, one vote” principle is enshrined in our history.
But certain legislators, for partisan reasons, are choosing to make it harder for many people to vote. Working parents need flexible hours and ways to vote so they don’t have to choose between picking up a child at daycare and casting their ballot.
Disabled people need options like mail-in ballots and ballot drop boxes. Essential workers, the elderly and new voters need simple voting procedures, and young people need every encouragement possible to vote.
Why are so many politicians trying to make voting harder? The answer is obvious: they fear losing if voting is accessible to all.
The politicians want to preserve their slim majority by keeping young people, essential workers, disabled people, and working parents from casting ballots. Their policies benefit the super-wealthy, who (no surprise!) heavily fund their campaigns. Yes, I’m talking about Jim Rep. Hagedorn and the GOP.
Do we really want a government that restricts voting? Our country believes in “one person, one vote.” We expect our leaders to do the same.
All who believe in our American democracy should support the For the People Act, already passed by the U.S. House of Representatives, which seeks to preserve access to voting for everyone. If you’re uncertain where your legislator stands, call and insist they support this bill.
By doing so, they will show their support for the most basic principle on which our democracy stands.
Marian Broida
St. Peter
